Alex’s fault

Aleix Espargaró’s Friday in Portimao was complex due to a fall at the end of the session, just as he was setting an excellent time in his last time attack attempt. The yellow flags blocked any possibility of improvement in the standings, relegating him to fourteenth position.

“With the second bike, after the crash, I was fast especially in T1, but unfortunately the yellow flag due to another crash slowed me down. The bike works well, the mistake was mine. I’m confident for tomorrow and I’m sure we can fight for the positions that count” said the Aprilia rider.