A “truly revolutionary” fact on the “quality of life for people with HIV is the U=U”, or ‘Undetectable equal Untransmittable’, a clinical condition for which people on antiretroviral therapy in which the virus is not detectable, do not they transmit. “This message is clearly something that breaks down stigma, discrimination, the fear of transmitting one’s infection” and also opens up “the possibility of having children normally”. This was said by Roberta Gagliardini, specialist in infectious diseases at the Irccs National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, speaking today at the webinar entitled ‘U=U: what are the challenges for people with HIV with reduced therapeutic options?’, on first appointment of the second season of ‘Let’s talk about HIV today. To look to tomorrow’, promoted by Adnkronos in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare and available on the web and social channels of the publishing group.

Also participating in the live broadcast were Antonella Castagna, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, and Massimiliano Fabbiani, associate professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Siena, Siena’s university hospital. . After having addressed – in the first season – the theme of the unsatisfied needs of people with HIV, having described how patients, clinicians, associations and companies themselves collaborate with each other and having explored the conditions of those patients with reduced therapeutic options, the first of the new Appointments started right where it left off, to investigate how, thanks to the new therapeutic options U=U, scientific evidence recognized since 2019, it is also achievable for people with HIV who have developed resistance. In the last two years, new molecules have become available which act with innovative mechanisms of action and which affect the virus on different targets.

“The elimination of plasma viremia – states Fabiani – is the goal we must aim for in all people living with HIV. With all the tools we have available today, in fact, it is the goal that we must necessarily try to reach.” In Italy “we have more than 90% of patients in virological suppression – adds Castagna – In patients with HIV who for various reasons are unable to make the plasma viremia negative after many years of being taken care of, the so-called difficult patients, it is very It is important to use the new drugs that are available in Italy, in combination with the drugs of the past, to also achieve in these patients what is the main and important objective for them and also for the community because, if they are not viraemic negative, they risk transmitting a multidrug-resistant virus to others.”

Thanks to the new therapies, “highly effective and well tolerated – observes Fabbiani – the care path of people living with HIV has profoundly changed because the prognosis of the infection has significantly improved. If up to 10 years ago we scheduled checks every 2-3 months, currently the guidelines tell us that, in people who meet the U=U criteria, i.e. the vast majority, they can be done once every six months, reducing medicalization, therefore improving the quality of life of these people”. This is possible because “we have at our disposal more modern molecules, defined as having a ‘high genetic barrier’, that is, more robust, which maintain their effectiveness even when that of the old drugs has been lost, are more practical in administration and better tolerated: all characteristics that contribute to improving the effectiveness of therapies and also to facilitating patients’ adherence to the therapy itself. All this – continues Fabbiani – means that today, in fact, even in patients who have a long history of disease and therapeutic failures, it is possible to build a therapeutic regimen that is highly effective, which allows to achieve control of the replication of the virus and the maintenance of that status that is compatible with U=U”.

Improved disease control and increased life expectancy have made people with HIV vulnerable to the diseases of aging. “Today – explains Castagna – various pieces of evidence” show that these patients “have a double risk, compared to the general population, of having cardiovascular diseases and a higher risk of developing neoplasms”. For this reason, “early screening for cardiovascular pathologies and for some neoplasms – prostate and anal cancer – is envisaged, as well as intervening on lifestyles and factors that can reduce the risk of some metabolic complications. It is therefore very important to use, even in the context of antiretroviral therapy, those drugs that are less linked to toxicity”.

Still on the subject of prevention, it is essential “to be able to offer all people with HIV infection – reiterates Gagliardini – good cancer screening programs, vaccinations where indicated, prevention of comorbidities and age-related pathologies”. Then there remains the challenge “of being able to reach even people who are not adhering to the therapy and who for reasons related to their own experiences or personal choices decide to interrupt” the treatment. “Today – he concludes – there are molecules for them too” capable of leading to the desired “virological success”.