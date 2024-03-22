Israel’s allies have pressed Netanyahu’s government on both sides this week in hopes of preventing a ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip and securing a lasting ceasefire. Western pressure from the US and Europe on the Israeli government has not been as strong since the Hamas terrorist attack in October.

On Friday, the US voted in favor of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire.” This was the first time the US distanced itself so clearly from Israel at the UN. In February, the US voted against a resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in fighting.

However, the American resolution did not pass, which shows how isolated the United States is in the UN with its pro-Israel position. China and Russia vetoed, Algeria voted against and Guyana abstained. The Russian veto may also have been motivated by a desire to thwart the United States. Washington provoked hostility by frequently vetoing itself.

Political games

The Russian ambassador said that although Moscow favors a ceasefire, he accused the US of playing political games and misleading the international community. If the resolution had been adopted, said Russian diplomat Vasily Nebenzya, the UN Council would have become an instrument of Washington’s “destructive policy” in the Middle East.

The resolution also warns against Israeli plans to launch an offensive on Rafah. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Friday after a meeting in Tel Aviv with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel is sticking to its plan to invade Rafah.

Although the resolution was not adopted, it illustrates the change in attitudes in the West. On Thursday, EU government leaders surprisingly easily agreed to the call for such a lasting ceasefire and a warning to Israel to refrain from attacking Rafah. In recent months, it has proven increasingly impossible to develop a common European position on the Gaza conflict.

Europe, as Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said before the EU summit, “must lead, not just follow.” But reality showed this week how resolute the United States remains regarding the EU’s actions towards Israel. It remained unclear for a long time whether loyal allies such as Austria and the Czech Republic would also be able to support a European declaration. Only when it became clear on Thursday that the Americans would accept the resolution on Friday were all obstacles removed.

Embarrassing

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar admitted on Friday that “a lot of people would be embarrassed” if “the EU came out with a less clear message than the US.” Ireland, along with Spain, is the strongest critic of Israel’s behavior towards the Palestinians. So far, as Varadkar insisted on Thursday, the collective response has not been “Europe’s finest hour.”

The US is by far Israel’s most important ally. Washington regularly called for moderation, but also provided the Israeli army with weapons and ammunition to continue its attack on Hamas. But as the Palestinian death toll rises and catastrophic famine now threatens, according to the UN, Washington’s patience is wearing thin.

US President Joe Biden two weeks ago called the attack on Rafah, where about half of Gaza’s population has fled in recent months, a red line. Last week, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: “I also believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by putting his political survival above the interests of Israel.”

It remains to be seen whether intense calls from allies will force Israel to change course. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Schumer’s criticism “inappropriate” and immediately called a video meeting with Biden’s Republican opposition. He let the Democrats pass.

However, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was in Israel last week to meet Netanyahu, said on Friday: “You will take seriously the joint message from the European Union, together with important allies who are also well disposed towards Israel.”

Israel’s Most Fierce Defenders

Rutte stressed that it was important that Israel’s staunchest defenders now also raise their tone. “Many countries in Europe are already so anti-Israel that this doesn’t make any impression there,” Rutte said. The Netherlands, according to the Prime Minister, belongs “to the group of countries occupying an intermediate position.” (…) And what is impressive is that countries like the Netherlands are gradually and noticeably changing their position. And Israel is now noticing this.”

The attack on Rafah, he told the House of Representatives on Tuesday, is a “game changer and a humanitarian disaster.” Rutte stressed that he also said this to Netanyahu. Such an attack would be a political moment that cannot go without consequences. In the event of an invasion, the Dutch cabinet meets immediately.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued in Qatar on Friday, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. There was talk of a six-week ceasefire and an exchange of forty hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The pause in fighting should also pave the way for a significant increase in humanitarian assistance.

In response to the failed vote, French President Emmanuel Macron immediately announced on Friday that he was preparing a new resolution. Macron expressed hope that he could count on support from the Chinese and Russians. “What is particularly important is that the US has changed its position and made it clear that it now very clearly wants to protect the ceasefire,” Macron said.

