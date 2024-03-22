“Today Sobi launches ‘The Big B’, the first important awareness campaign aimed at public opinion on a little-known disease: large B-cell lymphoma”. Annalisa Adani, Vice President and General Manager of Sobi Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, said this at the presentation of the information campaign aimed at the general public on large B-cell lymphoma, the most frequent lymphoma of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma family.

“Sobi is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to support people suffering from rare diseases in the predominantly haematological field – adds Adani – But the commitment also goes beyond the clinical point of view”. The company “is also engaged in important projects. In fact, in recent days the approval of a new therapeutic option aimed at treating people affected by large B-cell lymphoma. A true therapeutic innovation that aims to satisfy the unmet needs, i.e. the still unsatisfied needs, of people affected by haematological diseases rare. Through daily support in the treatment of these diseases, the goal for Sobi is always to promote inclusion while maintaining a high level of sustainability and support for people affected by rare haematological diseases.”

“Collaboration between patient associations, clinicians and institutions is essential – concludes Adani – to accelerate access to therapies as much as possible. I want to particularly thank Aladdin’s lamp and Ail (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma) for the partnership we are establishing in this direction”.