When can you say that horsepower is so low that it becomes unsafe? ADAC explains.

The average weight of a car has increased in recent years. Not only because there are more and more hybrids and electric vehicles, but also because cars have grown up and have more equipment on board. So it’s no surprise that each segment is also experiencing something of a horsepower revolt, because if horsepower numbers don’t increase, cars become too heavy for their engines.

Research

The German ANWB, known to us as ADAC, considered this sufficient for the investigation. Since when did a car become so slow that it became unsafe? In other words: how much horsepower does a car need to fight obesity?

The whole study naturally includes all the measurements and theories, but in short: ADAC studied sprint time based on a very practical task. Namely, the ability to get on the highway. To do this, ADAC studied the average length of the merging lane, which is about 250 meters, and the vehicle speed from 60 to 100 km/h. 0 to 100 is of little use because some cars are slow to accelerate from a standstill and accelerate faster once you’re moving due to the clutch not being manipulated.

Ratio

Thanks to the magic of numbers, an answer has emerged that is despised by people who love specific things: it depends on the situation. In particular, the power-to-weight ratio is sacred. According to ADAC, the car is capable of accelerating at a speed of 60 to 100 if the power-to-weight ratio does not exceed 12.5. That is, if you divide the weight by the horsepower and the remaining number is above 12.5, then the car is too heavy for its power. The graph below shows this:

Toppers

From this, you can of course easily calculate whether the car will support its weight. Take the horsepower, multiply it by 12.5, and you get the weight your car needs to support. However, ADAC also has a list of cars that have been run in the 60 to 100 sprint, resulting in a list of the best and the worst. The leaderboard seems pretty obvious.

PetrolDieselElectricPorsche 911 Carrera S PDK (1.96 sec)BMW 840d Gran Coupé xDrive (2.75 sec)Polestar 1 (2.59 sec)Tesla Model S P90D (1.64 sec)BMW M5 xDrive (2 sec)Audi SQ7 TDI (2.85 sec)Porsche Panamera e-Hybrid (2.60 sec)Porsche Taycan GTS (1.98 sec)Audi TT RS (2.22 sec)BMW 840d Coupé xDrive (2.91 sec)BMW i8 Roadster (2 .75 s)Mercedes EQS 580 (2.03 s)

Flip flops

Well, we don’t think it’s surprising that you can run fast with a Tesla Model S or Audi SQ7. Even more interesting is the list of cars with which you need to be careful. ADAC cites a 60-100m sprint time of somewhere between 5.5 and 8 seconds as a good guideline. Given this information, here is a list of losers.

PetrolDieselElectricFiat Panda Cross Hybrid (10.68 sec)Renault Scenic dCi 110 (7.97 sec)Renault Mégane Grandtour E-Tech Hybrid 160 (5.93 sec)Citroën ë-Spacetourer 75 kWh (5.50 sec)Hyundai i10 1.0 ( 11.09 sec)Dacia Dokker dCi 95 (8.08 sec)Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in (6.23 sec)Renault ZOE R90 41 kWh (8.64 sec)VW eco up! (12.89 s)VW Multivan 2.0 TDI (8.81 s)Toyota Prius plug-in (7.65 s)Dacia Spring 45 (14.86 s)

There are also a few cars here, although not all the slaps are truly dangerous, judging by ADAC sprint times of between 5.5 and 8 seconds. The biggest failure in all categories is the Dacia Spring, which with its 45 hp. and weighing 912 kg is really very slow. Volkswagen eco up! not much better, but it is no longer available (in the Netherlands). Plug-in hybrids seem safe because even the slowest plug-in Prius is right in the right timing range. It doesn’t really matter though.

In short: do you have a car that doesn’t even go from 60 to 100 in 8 seconds? Be careful when merging.

This ADAC article reveals: How much horsepower do you need to be safe first appeared on Ruetir.