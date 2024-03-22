Fabrizio Palermo, CEO of Acea

Acea, water increasingly at the center of the plan. But you need an infrastructure

Italy has long had a structural problem in its plants. It is significant to note that 60% of water distribution networks across the country are over 30 years old, with a further 25% dating back as far as fifty years. This obsolescence is responsible for 42.4% of leaks found in pipes, without neglecting the historical gap between the northern and southern regions. Despite this situation, Italy is a country that requires high water consumption. In fact, every year 26 billion cubic meters of water are consumed in our country, of which a large part (60%) is destined for agriculture, the industrial/energy sector (25%) and civil uses (15%). The Acea group operates in this context, which is committed to filling the infrastructure gap recently accentuated by a lack of investment in the water sector, equal to 50% less than the European average. The average annual investment per capita in Italy stands at 56 euros, compared to a European average of 78 euros. These data fit into a context in which water availability has decreased by 20% since the beginning of the twentieth century.

Therefore, according to the group’s CEO, Fabrizio Palermo, the water issue is an urgent challenge for the country. “Water – the manager recently stated – contributes to 18% of the GDP, involving 20% ​​of the total workforce. The government has recently launched important interventions, with the aim of defining significant investments at a national level. It is necessary to valorise the topic of reservoirs, which could mitigate the water problem, and investing in technologies.” Palermo underlined the importance of intervening immediately and in a coordinated way to obtain tangible benefits, even if the absence of an integrated water network, unlike what happens for gas and electricity, constitutes a significant obstacle. The Acea group can count on 680 million euros from the European Union, as part of the Pnrr funds, to invest in the water sector. Acea Ato 2, responsible for the service in Rome, obtained a quarter of these resources, equal to 227 million euros.

The expansion of the Peschiera aqueduct, one of the largest in the capital and in Europe, active for over 80 years, is financed with a total investment of 1.5 billion euros. This project involves the construction of a parallel aqueduct 25 kilometers long, as well as a new supply and connection line. The watchword is efficiency: the group will make use of greater digitalisation to better monitor the networks and will launch projects for purification and sewerage. While appreciating Acea’s commitment to renewing the Italian water sector, it is important to consider a reflection put forward by Palermo, which highlights two main problems in the Italian system: fragmentation and prices. In particular, the fragmentation of the market with around 2,500 operators constitutes a significant obstacle. Finally, regarding tariffs, it is necessary to find a balance between encouraging sectors that use water as a production factor and guaranteeing the overall economic sustainability of the system.