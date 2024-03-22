You probably know the feeling: you’re behind a car on a regional road that’s going too slow for your liking, and you decide to overtake. You see a wide gap between oncoming traffic and begin an overtaking manoeuvre, only to notice that the gap may not be wide enough for your mother’s underpowered Peugeot 206 – we’re reminded of our own trauma. The result is not hard to guess: an oncoming car flashing its high beams wildly and having to return home to get fresh laundry… But how much horsepower would your car have to have to save on that fresh laundry?

80 hp per ton please

With this question in mind (perhaps worded slightly differently), the German automobile federation ADAC tested around 600 vehicles. Instead of looking at typical 0-60 times, the researchers calculated how much horsepower you’d need to go from 60 to 100 km/h within 250 meters – the length of an average highway on-ramp. Bottom line: To do this safely, you’ll need about 80 hp. per ton of weight. Therefore, a 1.5 ton car must have at least 120 hp, a 2 ton car must have at least 160 hp, and if you drive a 2.5 ton machine, you will definitely need 200 hp. With.

Today, many models easily exceed this minimum, but not all. For example, the discontinued Volkswagen Up! The naturally aspirated 1.0-litre engine is too weak, and the Hyundai i10 and Fiat Panda Hybrid are also too difficult to get up to speed, according to ADAC. However, the title of slowest went to an electric car: the Dacia Spring with a 45 hp base engine. It needed a full 330 meters to accelerate from 60 to 100 km/h, and was therefore not fast enough for average highway excursions… Although, of course, it must be said that most Spring drivers probably didn’t buy it to cover the miles on the highway. highway. .