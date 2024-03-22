Determination, passion and talent, sweat and tears, infinite solitude and triumphs. ‘Eleonora Abbagnato’ will be broadcast in prime time on Rai3 on 29 March and on Rai Play. A star that dances’, the first docufilm, signed by Irish Braschi, dedicated to the étoile of the Paris Opera House, today at the helm of the company and school of the Rome Opera House. An intimate and personal story, a sort of mémoir of over 30 years of career, between images of yesteryear and short films, in which Eleonora Abbagnato (the stunt double is her daughter Julia Balzaretti) narrates her very personal journey to conquer the empyrean of dance, from Palermo to the stage of Palais Garnier accompanied by the voices of her parents, Piera and Elio, by the artists with whom she worked, including Vasco Rossi and Claudio Baglioni, the actors Ficarra and Picone, the stars of the Paris Opéra Benjamin Pech and Jérémie Bélingard, from the memories of his first teacher Marisa Benassai alongside those of Luigi Bonino, leading dancer of Roland Petit’s company.

‘A dancing star’ is also the story of a great ambition and a great dream. “Since childhood, I have been a determined child – Eleonora Abbagnato told Adnkronos – The first time I saw the Paris Opera, a spring was triggered in me. I wanted to get to that theater and so it happened. The meetings, Roland Petit, Carla Fracci and Beppe Menegatti, Pina Bausch, my family. But I was also a lucky child, I had a passion. It was the basis of everything. I also teach my children to cultivate dreams, the students of the my school”.

An uphill journey for Eleonora Abbagnato, not without obstacles. “In Paris the competition was enormous – she continued – almost a competition every day, the school was very, very strict. We were only 3 Italians out of almost 300 students, I felt very alone, but always under the protective wing of the director of the school. school, Claude Bessy. Tough years, my classmates’ mothers called me ‘the little Sicilian mafia’. Yet even the difficulties made me grow, made me stronger and more and more determined.”

A docufilm that condenses only the first part of a unique and privileged existence, of a rare artist who Vasco Rossi, with whom she collaborated, defines as “sensual and elegant, classic and rock”. “Who knows, new chapters might be added in the future,” he announced. And meanwhile Eleonora Abbagnato with the dancers of the Rome Opera House is preparing to make her debut in Paris (Palais des Congrès, from 26 to 28 April) with ‘Nuit Dansée’ and ‘Nuit Romaine’ and the costumes designed by the creative director of the Dior maison Maria Grazia Chiuri. “The relationships between fashion and dance have always been fundamental – added Eleonora Abbagnato – Yves Saint Laurent has worked for over 20 years with Roland Petit, I ‘dressed’ a wonderful Valentino dress during an unforgettable New Year’s Eve on TV. About Maria Grazia Chiuri, Italian and originally from Rome, is not the first time we have collaborated together. She loves artists, theatre, she knows the meaning of the words ‘sacrifice’ and ‘work’. Certainly fundamental for her to climb the historic French fashion house”.

At the helm of the company and the school of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma (expiring at the end of 2024), Eleonora Abbagnato could remain steadfast in the direction of the Capitoline ballet company, attempt the La Scala adventure or take the direction of one of the new ballet companies dance that will soon have to be reborn in Verona and Florence. On the top secret topic: “I am a builder – she replied – I arrived at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma because I wanted to create something from nothing and today we have important certainties about what we are doing. Tomorrow the Trittico Contemporaneo, three creations, debuts at the Costanzi entrusted to Patrick de Bana, Juliano Nunes and William Forsythe whom I met at the Paris Opera, I continue to work to make my dancers grow, to leave an important mark on the Opera. Who knows, however, what my future will be after Rome. to know where others will want to see me…”, he concluded.