Together with her 44-year-old mother from Syracuse, an 8-year-old girl of Mexican origins also died

The crime of Laura Fiorito, the 44-year-old mother of Syracuse origin, shocked Italy. The woman was on holiday with her family, her husband and her children aged 7 and 11, in Belmopan (capital of Belize).

Laura Fiorito had moved to Holland with her family and they had all decided to go on holiday together. That day they were in the center of Belmopan, what happened was recorded by surveillance cameras. Mom, dad and children were eating ice cream, when suddenly two men approached them: 59-year-old Robert Joseph and his 22-year-old son David Joseph.

Father and son approached Laura and her husband and shook their hands, exchanging cordial jokes with the two tourists. Seconds later, Robert opened fire on the family. Laura tried to escape, but the bullets ended her life forever, before the eyes of her husband and her children. An 8-year-old girl of Mexican origins who was involved in the shooting died with her. One of the mother’s children, the youngest, was also injured.

Joseph is the owner of a resort in Belmopan. After the arrest, he appeared before the judge and declared that he had pulled out the gun to punish that family. Wife and husband allegedly attempted to poison his children during their stay in his facility. The police are investigating to ascertain what the real relationships were between the man and the family.

Laura’s husband is shocked, Salvatore Lopes published a heartbreaking post on social media:

You were the best mom in the world. We miss you so much, not being able to hold you in my arms anymore is a devastating pain.

Dutch friends have started a fundraiser to help the family cover the costs of bringing the body back to Italy and celebrating the last farewell to Laura Fiorito.

