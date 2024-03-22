Cardiac arrest in front of teachers: Pamela Valerio dies after 10 days of agony in hospital

A huge tragedy has turned the life of a family upside down and thrown the community of Montesilvano, in the Pescara area, into despair. Pamela Valerio, a 43-year-old woman, loving wife and mother of 6 children, passed away in Pescara hospital after a few days of agony. She had fallen ill while she was at her daughter’s school interviews.

The communities of Montesilvano and Città Sant’Angelo, small towns near Pescara, in Abruzzo, are in shock following the death of a young woman and mother aged only 43, who passed away yesterday after approximately 10 days in agony in hospital. Her name was Pamela Valerio.

Last March 12th he was at the Verzella primary school in Città Sant’Angelo to meet the teachers of one of his 6 children. During the interviews she began to feel unwell and collapsed due to illness. The woman lost consciousness and, after being rescued, she was urgently transported to Pescara hospital.

Cardiac arrest, this was the cause of Pamela’s collapse, and in the following days she remained hospitalized in the intensive care unit fighting between life and death. The tragic epilogue came two days ago, Wednesday, when the doctors declared her death and communicated the news to her family.

Pamela and her family. Photo credit: Pamela Valerio – Facebook

The young mother leaves her husband Corrado and their six children, Samuele, Agnese, Elia, Lorenzo, Cesare and Maddalena, just a year and a half old, in absolute pain and with a void in their heart impossible to fill.

As reported by the Abruzzo newspaper Il Centro, both Pamela previously and her family have now agreed to the removal and donation of organs, which will help other people live. The funeral will be celebrated this afternoon, at 3pm, at the Pala Dean Martin in Montesilvano. The young woman’s body will then be transferred and buried in the Città Sant’Angelo cemetery.