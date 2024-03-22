“The dragon list is worse,” says Fleur (20). “Do you know how insecure this makes someone?” “Well, I’d rather be on this ugly list than the other one!” – says her friend (20).

Fleur: “I don’t think you’ll be very happy if you get completely criticized.”

Three communication and computer science students in the café at the Drift University Library in Utrecht. They talk about the so-called “bang list”, which was distributed among male members of the Utrecht Student Corps (USC). It contained photographs (in bikinis) of members of the UVSV Utrecht women’s fraternity, with addresses and names. Corps students wrote texts such as “just horny,” “regular, handsome and horny,” and “dirty horny.” The effectiveness of some women’s beds was assessed. The list also includes less popular women – “dragons”. They were evaluated with texts like “pffffff very fat,” and their phone numbers were indicated.

Nour (19), who is critiquing advertising with Fleur and their girlfriend in a café, finds both lists equally annoying. “Because if you’re sexualized, that’s also bad. Maybe someone is very insecure about their big breasts, you can be as insecure about that as you are about crooked eyebrows.”

The list was forwarded so readily that even her brother-in-law, who lives in Rotterdam, saw it, says Fleur. “Strange!” Students agree that if you forward the list, you are part of the problem. “You’re making things worse,” Noor says.

Sick mind

“When I received the list, I really thought: what a sick mind came up with this,” says their fellow student, who, due to the sensitivity of the topic, does not want the newspaper to print her name – it is known to the editors, as well as the names of Fleur and Nour. The latter says that when she saw the list, she thought: yes, this list accidentally surfaced, but I think there are many more being created. Her friend: “Yes, there was such a case at my school too.”

“PHRM 1900” is written on the yellow Art Nouveau building of the Janskerhof in Utrecht. This stands for Placet Hic Requiescere Musis: the muses enjoy resting here. But USC members will have to do it elsewhere for now. Their Yellow Castle club is closed until the end of this month. The association’s board decided to close down following the leak of the “bang list” last week.

In addition to the temporary closure of the company, the board of USC decided to suspend the perpetrators from work for an indefinite period. They are also not allowed to go on a planned ski trip. On Thursday evening, Utrecht University (UU) and Utrecht University of Applied Sciences (HU) announced that they would immediately stop providing subsidies to USC until at least the end of the calendar year.

“Panini with mozzarella!” shouting in the university library cafe. Does she believe that sanctions against those compiling the list are sufficient? Literature student Marianne van der Wel (32) has to think for a moment. She and two classmates work on their laptops in the corner of the cafe. “I have a feeling that a harsher punishment wouldn’t necessarily work.” It is especially important, she believes, that something like this does not happen again, and for this to happen, something fundamental must change in the culture of the corps.

Her classmate Menno Berga (23) finds it difficult to gauge how much outrage there is at the University of Southern California about the list. By the way, Berga is the only one at the table who is part of the association – Biton, but this is an alternative association, without hazing and with few obligations. “The corps board has a PR function, so it will always frown upon such behavior. We don’t know if the corps really thinks: this is terrible and we should condemn it, or if they really think: this is a good joke, but there’s a media frenzy right now and we’ll have to wait for it to die down.”

Some students on the list have already applied. Their lawyer, former politician Ina Brouwer, is unwilling to talk about the number of reports, and neither are the Central Netherlands police.

Last Friday, prosecutors announced they were investigating whether the perpetrators committed felonies. In addition to libel and slander, doxxing can also be used, according to attorney Brouwer. This is the publication of other people’s personal data with malicious intent. Starting this year, doxxing became punishable.

Culture change

Brower has been approached by several parents of victims who also want to see a cultural change within the force. Just like their daughters, who “now hardly dare to show themselves on the street,” says Brower. So she is considering a broader package of measures.

Two law students smoke outside the university library on Thursday afternoon. They are 22 and 21 years old, both have been members of USC for four years, but they do not want to give their names. They say that it is not customary in the corps to make bang lists and that they themselves were a little shocked. A list of those who are beautiful is good, but these messages were truly impossible. They think all this could lead to cultural change within the corps. “So that boys just out of high school will learn the difference between funny and disgusting.”

