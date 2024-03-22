loading…

The French military is currently involved in operations in various countries, especially in Africa. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – France is on the verge of war with Russia after the NATO country stated that it was ready for war and did not rule out the option of deploying troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv.

France, under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron, at first glance appears to be a peaceful country and not involved in war. However, the country’s military is actually fighting abroad, especially in Africa.

List of Wars in France Currently

1. Operation Takuba

This war or military operation, known as Operation Takuba, took place in the Sahel region, West Africa, to combat “jihadist” groups.

The operation was launched in July 2020 as part of the restructuring of France’s military presence in the Sahel region.

Operation Takuba focuses on training and assisting local military forces in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism.

Operation Takuba involves around 1,500 troops from 14 countries, including France, Estonia, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Italy. This operation was led by France.

2. Operasi Chammal

This French military operation took place in Iraq and Syria. Launched in 2014, this operation was to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The operation is still ongoing, but France has reduced the number of troops in the region.