French soldiers stand guard near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo/REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS – In the current era of globalization and technological progress, a country’s military strength is a very important calculation.

Military power includes not only the number of personnel and weapons, but also strategy, technology and logistical capabilities.

Currently, the conflict between NATO member countries and Russia is increasingly heating up, especially regarding the situation in Ukraine.

We’ll take a closer look at the military might of NATO member states in Europe, and how they could potentially get involved in a military conflict with Russia.

The following is a list of NATO member countries in Europe with the strongest military powers based on the latest military strength index data:

1. England

England is one of the countries with the largest military power in Europe. Based on the latest data from Global Fire Power, England is ranked 6th out of 145 countries in the world and first in Europe.

This country has the best defense system in Europe in 2023, with a strength index score of 0.14352.

The monarchical state led by King Charles III was strengthened by 231,000 soldiers spread across the army, navy and air force.

In the air sector, the UK is preparing defense equipment in the form of 119 fighter aircraft, 42 ground attack aircraft and 33 attack helicopters.

2. France

France has one of the largest defense budgets in the European Union, and a significant active armed forces.