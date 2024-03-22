loading…

There are the five strongest Hamas people who are most wanted by Israel. Two of them were killed, including in an Israeli fighter jet missile attack on Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are five top officials or strongest people in the Hamas group who are most wanted by Israel since the latest war broke out in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on October 7 2023. One of them was killed as a result of a Zionist missile attack.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas attacked southern Israel, which, according to the Zionist regime, killed more than 1,200 people and made hundreds of others prisoners of war.

However, an investigation by the Haaretz newspaper revealed that the thousands of people who died were mostly as a result of Israeli military helicopter and tank fire while responding to Hamas attacks.

Since then, the Zionist military launched a brutal war on the Gaza Strip that included aerial bombardment and ground invasion. According to the local health ministry, to date more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli invasion of Gaza, the majority of them civilians.

Meanwhile, the top Hamas officials who are most wanted by the Zionist military and intelligence are almost undetectable.

5 Strongest Hamas People, One of Whom Was Killed by an Israeli Missile

1. Mohammed Deif

Mohammed Deif was labeled by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s public enemy number 1.

He is suspected by Tel Aviv of being the mastermind of the October 7 attack.

Mohammed Deif is the commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.