French soldiers from the 7th Battalion Alpine Hunters take part in a NATO exercise in Tapa, Estonia, March 19, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS – There are at least five Muslim countries that have been at war with France. One of them is Algeria.

History records that France once had its own glorious era. Previously, they were known to have military strength that was respected by the world.

Historically, France itself has been involved in many wars with other countries or armed groups.

Several times, they have also fought with Muslim countries. Here are some of them as compiled from various sources, Friday (22/3/2024).

Muslim Countries That Have Been at War with France

1. Algeria

Algeria was under French colonial rule for approximately 132 years. This condition began to occur in 1830, precisely when France invaded the capital city of Algiers.

In the struggle for independence, Algerian fighters were involved in major battles with the French. Taking place in the period 1954-1962, this war is commonly known as the Algerian War to the Algerian War of Independence.

Quoting StudySmarter, the Algerian War of Independence was initiated by the Front de Liberation Nationale (FLN).

This war is widely said to be one of the cruelest of the anti-colonial era due to its use of torture and excessive force.

The Algerian War of Independence ended with the signing of the Evian Agreement in March 1962. Around July 1962, Algeria held a referendum calling for its independence.

2. Irak

France once joined a coalition of countries in the world against Iraq. The formation of this coalition was based on Iraq’s actions in annexing Kuwait during the short military campaign in 1990.