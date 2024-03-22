loading…

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex also known by Jews as the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem May 21, 2023. Photo/Minhelet Har-Habait/Temple Mount Administration/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is acting up again. At the moment of the holy month of Ramadan, he has called on Jews to storm the Al Aqsa Mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Quoting the Middle East Monitor page, Friday (22/3/2024), Israeli media ‘Channel 13’ reported that Ben-Gvir’s call to storm the Al Aqsa Mosque was related to his desire to abolish a well-known policy in Israel that applies in the month of Ramadan.

Furthermore, this appeal has also been conveyed to the relevant security officials and is just waiting for a decision.

So, what was the real reason Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque? Check out the following review.

Ben-Gvir’s Reason for Calling for the Storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque

1. Elimination of Famous Policies in Israel

Al Aqsa Mosque is one of the holy places in Islam. On the other hand, Jews who call it the Temple Mount also consider it holy because it is the place where two biblical temples once stood.

Seeing the conditions above, it is not surprising that the Al Aqsa or Temple Mount site has become one of the main flashpoints of the Israeli-Arab conflict. Therefore, a rule or policy was created that has been in effect for a long time.

Quoting the Times of Israel, Jews are usually only allowed to visit the Al Aqsa complex or Temple Mount in the first 20 days of Ramadan. Meanwhile, for the last ten days, visiting is prohibited.

Regarding the reason, the last 10 days of the fasting month are considered the peak of Ramadan, especially with the night of Lailatul Qadr. Because it is an important period for Muslims, this moment is considered very sensitive in terms of security.

So, this year’s Ramadan, Ben-Gvir wants to abolish this policy. He wants Jews to still be able to visit the Temple Mount, including during the last 10 days of Ramadan.