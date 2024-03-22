“19 killed in Israeli attack on Palestinians awaiting emergency aid”

Nineteen Palestinians were killed in Gaza City on Saturday when they came under fire while awaiting humanitarian aid. This was reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is headed by Hamas. Reporters from the Qatari news agency Al Jazeera spoke at the scene with survivors who say the Israeli army fired into the crowd. Dozens of others were injured.

The Kuwait roundabout where the incident took place has been the scene of several attacks on civilians waiting for help in recent weeks. The Israeli army denies firing into crowds at a Kuwait roundabout. “Reports that Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans near a humanitarian aid convoy are incorrect,” the military said in a statement carried by the AFP news agency.

Visit Guterres

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the border with the Gaza Strip. In Egypt’s Sinai, he visited wounded Palestinians at Al-Arish Hospital. After listening to their testimony, Guterres said it was “impossible not to be heartbroken.” Answering questions from journalists, he showed more emotion: “You can’t watch so many people being killed. […] without experiencing great disappointment.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo by Mohamed Abd El Ghani/Reuters

At a news conference outside the closed border, Guterres once again called for a ceasefire. “Let’s choose the side of help, the side of hope and the good side of history.” The secretary-general, like other world leaders, also warned of a possible ground offensive in Rafah, where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are facing dire conditions due to Israeli attacks in the rest of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Foreign Minister reacted to Guterres’ visit to the border with the Gaza Strip. Israel Katz writes by X that the UN has become an “anti-Semitic and anti-Israel organization” that “harbours and encourages terror.” Katz accuses Guterres of blaming Israel for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip without condemning “Hamas-IS terrorists who are looting emergency aid.”

The wounded Palestinians are taken to Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital. Photo by Davud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency

Netanyahu: If necessary, enter Rafah without US support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wants to attack the city of Rafah if the US does not support him. “We have no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah and [Hamas]battalions that remain there,” Netanyahu said Friday afternoon after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, international news agencies reported. Netanyahu further said of the meeting: “I have [Blinken] said that I hope we can do this with US support, but if necessary we will do it alone.”

Rafah in southern Gaza is home to more than a million Palestinians who fled there due to Israeli attacks in other parts of Gaza. Like the European Union, the US government opposes an attack on Rafah because civilians living there have nowhere to go.

Blinken said on Thursday that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a “mistake” and “not necessary” to defeat Hamas. Instead, the Americans advocate targeted attacks against Hamas militants.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

China and Russia vote against UN ceasefire resolution in Gaza

China and Russia on Friday approved a US resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an immediate six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Russia says it does not consider the resolution to go far enough and says Israel will still be given the green light to invade the southern city of Rafah, international news agencies write. The US says that Russia voted against it because the resolution is American. China has not yet said why it voted against the resolution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said before the vote that it would be a “historic mistake” if the Council did not pass the resolution. Previously, the United States opposed resolutions calling on Hamas and Israel to lay down their arms. Russia accuses Americans of hypocrisy.

Friday’s resolution is the fourth voted on by the Security Council. Shortly after the vote, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would work on a new UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. France’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it was working on a new resolution in case the US resolution fails.

Photo by Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Israel takes 800 hectares in West Bank, ‘biggest seizure since Oslo Accords’

Israel has annexed part of the occupied West Bank. International news agencies reported this on Friday. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared 800 hectares of land in the northern West Bank to be Israeli territory. The Israeli peace movement Peace Now says it is the largest seizure since the Oslo Accords in 1993.

The annexation underscores the Israeli government’s determination to continue building settlements in the West Bank despite growing international criticism. The peace movement says that by 2024 there will be a significant increase in the size of Israel’s public land. When Palestinian territory is captured, Palestinian residents are expelled from the site and are prohibited from renting or using the land.

Minister Smotrich’s statement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a state visit to seek a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Colonization of the Occupied Palestinian Territory is the root cause of the decades-long conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

The Biden administration opposes the colonization of Palestinian lands and advocates for the construction of a Palestinian state. Although the United Nations has tried to work towards a two-state solution for decades, it has not yet been successful.



Bezalel Smotrich announced on Friday the seizure of 800 hectares of land in the West Bank. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Finland is also renewing its financial support for the UN humanitarian organization UNRWA.

Following Australia, Canada and Sweden, Finland is renewing funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. This was announced on Friday by Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio. announced. According to Tavio, UNRWA’s improved “risk management” (the organization will closely monitor staff misconduct) is the reason for the renewed financial support.

Sixteen countries, including the Netherlands and the United States, stopped funding UNRWA at the end of January after Israel accused twelve of the organization’s employees of participating in the October 7 Hamas attack. According to UNRWA, the staff were forced to make false confessions under Israeli pressure. However, shortly after the charges were filed, the refugee organization announced that it had fired the nine accused employees as a precaution.

Australia, Canada and Sweden also changed their positions after UNRWA promised to monitor workers more strictly. Experts from the EU, among others, will now monitor the employee verification process. More than 13,000 people work in the Gaza Strip for the UN organization, which also operates in the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

UNRWA is the largest provider of humanitarian resources in Gaza. UNRWA has lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the suspension of financial support while Gaza faces severe famine.



UNRWA has lost hundreds of millions due to the suspension of financial support. Photo by Hasan Eslaya/AP

Welcome to this blog

In this blog, NRC follows the Gaza War and related tensions in the Middle East. You can read our previous blog here.