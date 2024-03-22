Chigi sources: “Regulation to maintain Italy’s goal at 1 Giga”

To maintain the commitment made with the Pnrr of the so-called ‘Italy 1 giga Plan’ “it is the government’s intention to present a regulatory provision that allows the beneficiaries of public contributions to fulfill the obligations established by the existing agreements, also through changes to the housing units connected.

This will keep the final deadline for carrying out the work, the total number of connected homes and the overall amount of the investment unchanged”. So sources from Palazzo Chigi.