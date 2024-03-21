Ukrainian war, situation on the field: “The situation is difficult.” Recognition of Zelensky’s right hand

The war in Ukraine has reached a critical stage, Kiev is in dire straits and in need of men, weapons and ammunition, and Moscow has just confirmed Putin in power for another six years in a plebiscite with almost 90% of the vote (with no rivals) but also with a record turnout , which emphasizes support for the Russian president’s line. Alexey Danilov, 62, adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky and head of the National Defense Council of Kyiv, speaks in an interview with Corriere della Sera. In which he defines the vote that crowned Vladimir Putin as “false”: “It’s easy to win elections in a concentration camp. Let’s remember together what happened during the times of Hitler and Mussolini. Europe must now be on guard, we must be especially vigilant towards extremists of the right and left, who are in love with the Moscow regime.”

“Putin,” Alexey Danilov continues to Il Corriere, “really becomes the next Hitler and can find imitators, we must understand this; under a dictatorship it is easy to manipulate public opinion.” And he acknowledges the difficulties on the ground: “The situation at the front is always difficult, whether we are attacking or defending, and it is normal that soldiers are constantly asking for weapons and ammunition. We will resist as best we can, but there is no doubt that we need help.” Although he denies that Kyiv is heading towards defeat: “Absolutely not. Ukraine will win. Russia does not have the strength to conquer us, it will not be able to do this.” He then sends a message: “I have many friends in Italy who would be happy to send their soldiers to us.”