In front of motor transportation businessmen who have suffered from the increase in highway robberies, the presidential candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, promised to give maximum importance and priority to the issue of security, if she wins the elections. next June 2nd.

“In my Government we are going to wrest control of the roads from crime. I want to make a commitment to you, first to all transporters, that for me the highest priority will be the issue of public safety. Without security there is absolutely nothing,” he stressed, promising that he will act “with all the strength and capacity of the State” against criminals.

When participating in the “Women Transforming Mexico” Forum, organized by the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar), she stated that technology and intelligence have to be key tools to provide security to this sector that today suffers million-dollar losses due to theft. of their merchandise.

Xóchitl Gálvez criticized that in this six-year term the Federal Police was eliminated, but another efficient corporation was not created to monitor land communication routes.

