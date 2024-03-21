Home Entertainment

The review of X-Men ’97, the animated series that recalls the nostalgic past, but which also manages to convey freshness and contemporaneity.

The X-Men are back, and it’s not a return from a distant journey to another dimension or galaxy. The mutants have returned from a decade that has now become a source of nostalgia: the nineties. In this review of X-Men ’97 we explain why this Marvel Studios product achieved its goal.

A nostalgia projected into the future

Nostalgia seems to be the dominant focus of part of the entertainment industry these days. Cinema, television, animation, even video games, are experiencing remakes and sequels. And the X-Men animated series is a real cult of the nineties. For this reason it made sense to bring back the animated Mutants.

The series picks up where it ended in the nineties, and is called X-Men ’97, not by chance, considering that the cartoon aired between 1992 and 1997. We find Cyclops and Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine together , Beast, Gambit and Rogue. Xavier is missing, tragically missing at the end of the previous series. But the whole experience of the old cartoon is reshaped from episode to episode.

X-Men ’97 manages to bring fans back to the atmospheres and visions of the first animated series.

Jean Gray is expecting, and this will be the focus of X-Men ’97, or at least the first few episodes. The character’s fears create a narrative thread that makes some situations intense and profound. Jean Gray has visions that disturb her, the fear of the birth of a child between her and Cyclops who will not have an easy life. This is a theme that elevates the animated series, making it a mix between a superhero action and something more intimate and lyrical.

X-Men ’97 manages to bring fans back to the atmospheres and visions of the first animated series. There is the same type of graphics and episode layout, but the writing is more refined. The position left vacant by Xavier will also be filled in a surprising, and in some ways dramatic, way.

And this air of melancholy that hovers over the X-Men who are no longer with us is a sort of metatext. Every person who watches X-Men ’97 as an adult, after having grown up as a child watching the original cartoon on television, cannot help but feel a surge of emotion and nostalgia while also thinking about the changes in their experience. The X-Men of this series live and bring to life a nostalgic effect.

But there is also a lot of action. A world that still doesn’t trust Mutants, and all this only increases the uncertainties and doubts of the protagonists themselves, starting with Jean Grey. Because she is the dominant character, at least in the first episodes of the series. Wolverine himself, Cyclops and Storm are figures who stand a step behind Phoenix’s alter ego.

And at a certain point the conflict between Mutants and humans will become an all-out ideological clash, capable of attracting a lot of action and lively situations. A conflict will arise between the future and a past that still wants to dominate. From this point of view, X-Men ’97 offers an interpretation that seems to come directly from our reality.

A cocktail of action, drama and superheroism

The idea of ​​seeing in recent years an old world that still tries to dominate, influencing the lives of new generations, and future prospects, is also a lively theme in X-Men ’97. The quality of this animated series lies in being able to reconcile its nostalgic sense with a projection onto the future.

And the future could not fail to be best represented by a birth, with a figure capable of representing a projection forward. This short circuit makes X-Men ’97 even more intriguing. The idea is not only to bask in nostalgia, but also to tell something new, to dare and make the viewer experience more than just the past.

The quality of this animated series lies in being able to reconcile its nostalgic sense with a projection onto the future.

In X-Men ’97 there is a bit of everything: the sense of the group, the conflicts, the dichotomies between past and present, good and bad. And there are nuances. The world of this narrative universe seems not to have changed compared to those Nineties stories that we loved. But, at the same time, its contents try to tell us something new and futuristic.

Each episode of X-Men ’97 ends with a surprise, leading the viewer to want more, to continue the series to continue and discover a narrative fabric full of intriguing moments. It is a series that has collected a pearl from the past, making it shine again, using the best contemporary means to enhance it further.

Of course, those who visually desire animation more suited to contemporary times will not be satisfied, but X-Men ’97 really wants to bring the past to life, from this point of view. And this proposal of nostalgic animation, combined with a modern and effective narrative fabric, is the winning cocktail of this production.

We conclude this review of X-Men ’97 by underlining how the project was born with a cunning objective, but made the most of the nostalgia effect to tell something new, intriguing, and not obvious.

X-Men ’97 is an animated series available on the Disney+ streaming platform.

70

X-Men ’97

Review by Davide Mirabello

X-Men ’97 is an animated series that recalls the nostalgia of those who experienced the first cartoon in the nineties, but also knows how to renew itself in content and narrative.

I LIKE

The nostalgia effect is alive, but is also updated by current and intriguing content. The mix of action, drama and comedy works. The pace of the episodes is more than enjoyable.

FAIL

Those looking for a series with animation closer to the contemporary will find something unsatisfactory.

The Three-Body Problem, the review: will the epic Netflix sci-fi series be the heir to the Game of Thrones?

Alien: Romulus – The teaser trailer for the new film in the saga

Kung Fu Panda 4, the review: the legacy of the dragon warrior

Artificial intelligence: China made an animated series with AI

The best DVDs and Blu-Rays on sale for the Amazon Spring Offers Festival

The Acolyte: the follower – Here is the trailer for the Disney+ series