Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “Unacceptable and disrespectful: this is unacceptable behavior in the Council Chamber.” City Council President Roberto Severini speaks out about the events that occurred during a council meeting yesterday.

“I express my solidarity with Councilor Mauro Stasio for the insults received (read here),” continues Severini, “and call on all councilors to ensure that such sentiments are never repeated. The council chamber is not a place where insults, attacks and insults can be accepted, but a place where democracy and respect must be the norm in the name of constructive debate, the purpose of which is the well-being of society. a priority.

As the chairman of the city council, after these sad episodes, I ask for a more respectful attitude. What is needed is a political debate in which the institutional actors involved can adequately fulfill their roles.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.