Germany and Poland prepare rapid reaction forces to fight Russia. Photo/Reuters

BERLIN – Having a rapid reaction force has been the dream of the European Union (EU) for decades. Now Germany and Poland are promising to make this idea a reality – causing even more tension.

The Polish Minister of Defense and the German Minister of Defense will make the European Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) or, as it is called in official documents, the Rapid Deployment Capacity their own project and greatly annoy Russia – with 5,000 troops they are taking the risk.

“Poland and Germany are responsible for rapid reaction forces – European military forces that react quickly to military threats. Starting in July, our battle group, consisting of 2,500 Polish troops and 2,500 German troops, will be ready to react quickly. This is a force that fulfills the tasks set by the Strategic Compass [UE] [yang didirikan pada Maret 2022],” said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported by Sputnik.

Officially, Poland and Germany act based on a joint EU decision. The creation of a joint European rapid reaction force was agreed in March 2022, and should be one of the priorities of Belgium’s current EU presidency. But in the context of NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia, the sudden initiative of Poland and Germany – the two main sponsors of Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime in Europe – looks egregious.

“Germany and Poland will of course say that the RRF is a defense unit that helps defend other NATO countries as quickly as possible,” said Mikael Valtersson, a former defense politician in the non-systemic Sweden Democrats and an air defense officer.

“But it is clear that the RRF is also prepared to undertake rapid defense of NATO’s ‘vital security interests’, namely rapid deployment near NATO in Ukraine, Moldova or less likely in the Caucasus.”

Russia has repeatedly warned that the appearance of regular troops from NATO countries in Ukraine would lead to conflict between Russia and the Western alliance with unpredictable consequences. The appearance of a large European “rapid reaction” contingent in Georgia or another country in the Caucasus would also be met with a strong response from Russia.

Brussels and European countries have been toying with the idea of ​​creating an EU rapid reaction force since the late 1990s. Initially, Russia did not oppose European autonomy in military affairs, but rapid reaction forces were never considered as an alternative to NATO. Instead its formation became a kind of by-product of NATO’s eastward expansion.

In 1999, the same year that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO, EU member states agreed in Helsinki to establish the so-called Key Objectives for the EU Battlegroup. In 2007, according to the EU Battle Groups (EUBG) concept, these units were expected to reach a state of combat readiness and carry out missions within 30-120 days, according to the Council of Europe.

However, the notoriously “erocratic” EU bureaucracy “drowned” the idea until the crisis year of 2022. Later, the EU Strategic Compass was adopted, including the RRF, but serious action on it is only starting now, with emerging initiatives. from Germany and Poland.