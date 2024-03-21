Sydney, March 21, 2024 – Italian curling is playing a leading role in the Women’s World Championships currently taking place in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. In fact, the Italians have been given early assurance that they will take part in the direct knockout phase, which will take place this coming weekend.

The Italian team consists of Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro), Elena Antonia Matis (CC Dolomiti), Angela Romei (Fiamme Gialle) and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli (CC Dolomiti), with the addition of Marta Lo Deserto (CC Dolomiti) as part of the Italian team. the role of a deputy. The accompanying technical staff includes director Claudio Pescia, as well as coaches Violetta Caldart and Marco Mariani.

Italy have won eight of the nine matches they have played so far, giving them a mathematical certainty of finishing in the top six in the round-robin with three rounds to go until the end of the group, which ends on Friday night. After this, when all matches have been played, the playoff table will be determined.

It should be noted that finishing first or second in the round robin gives direct access to the European semi-finals (scheduled for 21:00 on Saturday), thus avoiding the so-called qualifying games (17:00 on Saturday), in which teams are classified by places from third to sixth. The medals will be awarded on Sunday.

Photo WCF