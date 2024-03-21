The one to follows her, get her. A Pulaski County woman became the most recent winner of the Missouri Lottery and obtained a prize of US $ 80,000 thanks to an unprecedented strategy that she has maintained for 40 years. The citizen preferred to keep her identity confidential; However, the gambling company revealed her incredible strategy.

On the other hand, this state lottery has contributed more than US$8 billion to public education and the state of Missouri since its founding in the United States.

The strategy that allowed a woman in Missouri to win $80,000

The Missouri citizen decided to keep her identity a secret. However, the company that awarded the prize noted that her persistence in consistently playing the same nine numbers on a ‘9-spot’ ticket ultimately secured her the jackpot. The winner, who kept the same number combination for decades, chose not to change any figures on her ticket, trusting that her strategy would pay off at some point. It was her own son who found out that her mother had won, upon discovering that the ticket had the winning numbers at the lottery office.

The winner has plans for her prize, which include purchasing a new car, something she had been saving for for some time. This prize not only benefits the winner, but also the Missouri Lottery, which, since its establishment in 1986, has contributed more than $8 billion to the state of Missouri, located in the west-central United States. . Last year alone, the agency raised approximately US$7 billion, primarily for education.

One can be a millionaire with a low investment in some US lotteries. Photo: TM

What do lotteries represent in the United States?

Lotteries have different meanings for citizens of the United States. For some, they are a source of fun and excitement, and offer the chance to win large sums of money with a relatively low investment. For others, they represent an opportunity for hope and aspirations, since the possibility of winning a million-dollar prize can offer them the desire to improve their financial situation or achieve their personal goals.

Furthermore, lotteries also have a broader impact on society. Several states use the revenue generated by lotteries to fund education, infrastructure, health and social services programs. Therefore, for some citizens, participating in lotteries becomes a way to contribute to the general well-being of the community.

Lotteries are a cultural phenomenon in the North American country. Photo: SS

What are the most popular lotteries in the United States?

United States lotteries offer great prizes to their participants, and there are some that are especially preferred by them.

PowerballMega MillionsLotto de CaliforniaNew York LottoTexas Lotto.