The new Fiat 500 e-Hybrid could arrive in a full hybrid version. But isn’t there already the 500 Hybrid? Yes, but the one on sale today is a “mild hybrid” or a 500 updated with a “light” hybridization obtained with the use of a BSG, Best Start Generator, positioned in place of the classic alternator, an electric motor of limited power which does not allow the 500 to move exclusively in electric mode with the combustion engine off.

Stellantis already has the technical solution to make the 500 100% hybrid. This is the 1,000 three-cylinder 70 HP Firefly with BSG reversible alternator connected to the service belt (Starter Generator) powered by an 11 Ah (0.15 kWh) 12 Volt lithium battery; a mild-hybrid technology that can be updated by switching to 48V and combining the eDCT of the Punch Powertrain, consisting of the 6-speed gearbox, double clutch, a 21 kW electric motor and a small 48 Volt battery that we already find on several models of the group such as the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid, the Renegade e-Hybrid and the Compass e-Hybrid.

FireFly engine or Puretech?

The 500 e-Hybrid could use the 1,000 3-cylinder, Firefly or Puretech turbo 100 HP engines (with timing chain), the latter also expected on the new Panda, which with a more advanced hybridization compared to the mild, could revitalize production in the Mirafiori plant in Turin and make Stellantis employees sleep soundly but also meet a segment of potential customers who prefer a full hybrid, even if light, but with all the advantages of electric, such as starting with an electric motor, greater acceleration, silence in traffic where you only move on electric for short distances and at low speed, as well as a reduction in wear of the clutch, brakes and many other mechanical components.

This innovation could help increase production at Mirafiori which last year produced fewer than expected, 77,260 cars, while the introduction of a new semi-full-hybrid engine could increase production up to 175,000 units per year.

100 HP PureTech turbo petrol engine that could equip the 500 hybrid

The adoption of this technology will allow Fiat to definitively withdraw the old one, as this model will leave the production lines of Tychy in Poland, where instead, production of the new Alfa Romeo Milano will begin, together with the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600.

The Fiat 500e could be joined by a hybrid version, the 500 e-Hybrid

With the adoption of the 48V hybrid engine, the list price of the electric Fiat 500 could drop by at least 10,000 euros, placing it around 20,000/24,000 euros. Currently, the price of the electric Fiat 500 starts from 29,950 euros, while the mild hybrid version costs 17,700 euros. With the new incentives for the purchase of cars that will arrive, the 500e is facilitated up to 11,000 euros of incentive (13,500 with ISE).

Electric Fiat 500 production line, at the Mirafiori plant

The Fiat 500e, after a promising start in sales, suffered a significant slowdown. To revive sales and increase production at Mirafiori, the 500 e-Hybrid could be the winning move considering the success already of the Fiat 500 Hybrid (very light hybrid), which recorded over 100,000 sales in Europe in 2023, compared to around 62,000 units (quite a few) of the 500e.