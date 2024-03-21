Who is Sabato de Sarno? has landed on MUBI. – A Gucci Story, a 20-minute documentary-short film directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost on all the secrets behind the creation of Gucci Ancora, the debut fashion show of the new Creative Director of the Maison, namely Sabato de Sarno.

The actor and testimonial Paul Mescal will guide the viewer through the narrative in this exclusive MUBI world premiere (already available for viewing in streaming), with production entrusted to Moxie Pictures.

Discovering Who is Sabato de Sarno? – A Gucci Story

The documentary will take the viewer into the imaginative realm of the inaugural collection of the Creative Director of the Maison Sabato de Sarno, revealing previously unseen footage, with a 360-degree narrative, therefore even beyond what the catwalk itself represents.

Particular attention will be given to the teamwork behind the design process in a fashion house, between the passion and collective effort that then leads to the final result.

Obviously, there will be space for Sabato de Sarno himself, with the story of his dreams and projects for the Gucci brand, and many other little gems that contributed to giving the definitive shape to Gucci Ancora.

Following the exclusive world premiere on MUBI, and at the same time as the arrival of the new collection in stores, Gucci will host screenings in all the world’s fashion capitals, with the opportunity for the public to enjoy Gucci Ancora on the big screen.

Furthermore, for Apple Vision Pro there will be an enriched version of the show (this happens for the first time in the luxury and fashion sector).

If some of our dear readers with a passion for fashion were to travel with Air France in the month of April, we would like to point out that Who is Sabato de Sarno? – A Gucci Story will be available on all of the company’s flights.

The Gucci brand

Gucci was born in 1921 in Florence, and is one of the most important luxury brands in the world.

Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which brings together well-known fashion, leather goods, jewelry and eyewear houses.

For further information on the brand there is the Gucci website to explore.

THE BAD

MUBI is a global streaming service, a film production and distribution company, with the mission of promoting great cinema, from directors who have made history to the most talented emerging ones.

MUBI is also the largest film enthusiast community in the world, available in 190 countries and with 15 million members.

To browse the latest news, here is the MUBI website.