Switzerland cuts rates by 25 basis points

The Swiss Central Bank, in a surprise move, cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.5%. This is the first reduction in the cost of borrowing in nine years. The SNB is the first of the major central banks to reverse course and ease monetary policy.

The first decline for the Federal Reserve and the ECB is expected in June. The decision came unexpectedly, given that most analysts expected rates to remain stable at 1.75%. “The easing of monetary policy – explains the BNS – was possible thanks to the effectiveness of the fight against inflation during the last two and a half years: for some months inflation has been below 2% again and therefore in the area that the National Bank assimilates to price stability. As indicated by the new forecast, inflation should also remain within this area over the next few years.”

“The lowering of the interest rate – it is recalled – also favors the performance of the economy. The easing announced today therefore ensures that monetary conditions remain adequate”. Since the beginning of the year, inflation in Switzerland has continued its downward path, reaching 1.2% in February. After the central bank’s decision, the Swiss franc weakened, falling to 1.026 euros, losing more than 0.80%.