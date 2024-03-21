“Almost mystical,” says Lotte de Groot from Enschede. During her winter holidays in northern Norway, she saw the northern lights. “We saw a faint greenish haze for a while, but suddenly it became very bright and spread across the entire sky, dancing. It was even reflected in the snow on the mountains ahead. Very spectacular.”

If the Sami see their ancestors in the aurora, and the Inuit in Greenland see spirits coming to steal their children, then for a Westerner the aurora is, above all, an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, mysterious, but at the same time explainable. And the chances of seeing this are now higher than ever.

The sun is nearing the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, increasingly spewing out thin bubbles of charged solar particles that sometimes collide with Earth after traveling for days and create auroras, colored curtains of light against the northern sky. They are usually only seen in the far north (or around Antarctica), but sometimes also in the Netherlands, although here the curtains are more like a glow. The chances are especially high around the equinoxes, March and September.

That’s the big picture, but there’s still a lot we don’t understand, says Manuela Temmer, a solar energy physicist at the University of Graz in Austria. “It always turns out to be more difficult. Once we find one door that we can close, five doors will open somewhere else.”

Northern lights over the Netherlands. Photo by Nabin Sainju

Research is important not only for aurora hunters and tourists. Electrically charged particles can disable or even damage satellites’ electronics, and particle bombardment can also heat and inflate the upper atmosphere, causing satellites to suddenly slow down. In 2022, 40 recently launched satellites from the space company SpaceX crashed. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have to shelter from solar storms, which is why space organizations like ESA have space weather departments.

Even on Earth, the scorching sun can sometimes wreak havoc, as happened to Canadian utility Hydro Quebec in 1989 when a solar storm caused high voltages on long high-voltage lines. The transformer fuses blew, leaving the Canadians in the dark for nine hours.

And it wasn’t even the most powerful eruption: in 1859, Carrington erupted, the most powerful solar storm in recorded history. The aurora could be seen as far away as Mexico, magnetic fields disrupted the newly built telegraph networks, and telegraph operators received electric shocks.

If something like this happened again, consultancy Metatech warned in 2009 in an influential report by the US National Academy of Sciences, it would lead to transformer fires and catastrophic power outages. Although Ad Lagendijk, a consultant in the field of electromagnetic fields at the engineering firm DNV, considers this alarmist nonsense. “Most high-voltage connections are not long enough to create voltage. And since these events, networks and converters have also become much more secure.”

Constantly distorting tangles

“We understand these processes quite well, but that doesn’t mean we can make good predictions either,” says solar physicist Temmer. The Sun is made of hot plasma, electrically charged particles, mainly hydrogen. Currents in it generate magnetic fields, and the Sun, like the Earth, has a magnetic north and south pole. The particles stick, like beads on a string, to the magnetic field lines that swirl inside the Sun, forming ever-distorting tangles.

Sometimes these balls penetrate the surface of the Sun in loops. These places create a relatively cool solar area, visible from Earth as a sunspot. In 1843, German astronomer Heinrich Schwabe noticed how their numbers waxed and waned in an 11-year cycle. Last February, the sunspot count was 124.7, one of the highest ever recorded. During the last solar minimum, at the end of 2019, it was 0.

This cycle is also only partially understood, Temmer says. As the Sun rotates faster at the solar equator than at the poles, the tangles of magnetic fields inside it become increasingly twisted, like elastic bands around a rotating axis. The higher the tension created, the more often the loops protrude.

Photo Sander Groffen/Getty Images

Until the maximum is reached. Then the north and south poles of the Sun switch places, and a new cycle begins. How this change occurs is largely unknown, and the intensity of solar cycles is also difficult to predict. NASA predicted a weak cycle, but the current cycle, number 25, turned out to be very strong.

Loops of magnetic fields protruding from sunspots laden with solar particles can sometimes weaken and cause a CME (coronal mass ejection), a bubble of plasma that is ejected into the solar system.

Sometimes the CME moves directly towards Earth. It has its own magnetic field, which acts as a protective cocoon that traps charged particles. But under the influence of a powerful approaching CME, this cocoon can dent, deform and begin to leak, as a result of which solar particles will still flow in: this will be a solar storm.

Hundreds of kilometers above sea level, the particles collide with rare air molecules that light up like cosmic neon tubes: green for oxygen, purple, blue and pink for nitrogen. Intense auroras primarily occur where field lines pass through the Earth in an “auroral oval” around the magnetic north pole in Northern Canada. Only during strong solar storms does this area extend to the Netherlands.

Where do the aurora come from?

3. There the cloud collides with the magnetosphere

1. A coronal mass ejection (cloud of solar particles) originates from magnetic field loops separating from the Sun.

2. The cloud moves through space towards the Earth.

4. The cloud flows around the magnetosphere

5. And it communicates (reconnects) with the Earth’s magnetic field.

7. At an altitude of hundreds of kilometers, particles above the oval aurora region cause a green glow.

6. Particles rush towards the Earth along magnetic field lines and fall to the Earth around the poles.

NRC 230324/FG/Not to scale

Like water around a stone

“We can now predict space weather days in advance,” Temmer says. “With satellites, we can see the arrival of CMEs and accurately predict their arrival in about twelve hours.” Only if the CME’s magnetic field points south is there a chance of a solar storm. Temmer: “You can’t read the magnetic field from a distance, we only see it when the CME passes by the ACE satellites 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This gives us about half an hour’s notice.

The magnetosphere, the protective bubble that the Earth itself creates, does its job well at the front. When an approaching particle cloud hits him, it first washes over him, like water around a rock in a river. Only at the back of the Earth, downstream, is the elongated magnetosphere more porous and open to leaks.

The current solar cycle poses another mystery: Steve

There, if the CME field is located in the south, a “reconnection” can occur: the magnetic field lines of the particle cloud and the magnetosphere, initially separated, change their configuration and suddenly connect. This gives the particles a clear path to Earth, as well as extra vortex, after which they illuminate the upper atmosphere around the poles. This mechanism was only fully elucidated during the previous cycle, which peaked around 2014.

And the current cycle, number 25, presents another mystery. In 2015, Neil Zeller, an amateur aurora photographer from Canada, photographed a bright white streak in the northern sky. When he showed this to investigators, they could not explain it. One aurora hunter suggested calling the phenomenon “Steve”, a reference to the animated film Over the Hedge, in which animals are afraid of a mysterious hedge until someone suggests calling it “Steve”.

Northern Lights over Mirlo in November 2023.

Photo: Rob Engelaar/Hollandse Hoogte/ANP

More of Steve’s photographs followed, often a long, narrow arc of white and purple at wavelengths not found in normal auroras. Research has begun an explanation: electrical particles are much lower in the atmosphere that do not arise directly from the CME, although a connection does seem to exist: Steve only appears during solar storms. The humorous name was retroactively given a scientific acronym: Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. In 2021, Steve was first spotted in Europe, in the Shetland Islands above Scotland, and last November in Northumberland, England. Steve has not yet been seen in the Netherlands.

Temmer: “We understand more and more and have more and more data. But we are still far from the point where we can make predictions or where scientists even agree on the processes. Space weather is actually still a very young area of ​​research.”

