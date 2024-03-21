To refresh your memory, the previous race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, was a textbook example of what Formula 1 is today: Verstappen starts from 1st place, takes off like a rabbit and wins by a wide margin. The debut of Ferrari talent Oliver Bierman caused some excitement. Unfortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, Carlos Sainz has recovered and Ferrari expects the Spanish driver to be in contention for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix again.

The tracks in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where Formula 1 visited earlier this year, are high-speed circuits. On the Albert Park Street circuit in Melbourne it’s the opposite. It will be interesting to see which top five team handles this best. Regardless, you can guess who the heavy favorites are to win in Melbourne.

What should I know about the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Some changes have been made to the course for the 2022 race. Some turns have been made less sharp to make overtaking easier. Additionally, a fourth DRS zone was added last year, again to aid overtaking. Both adjustments bore fruit. But there have been no major adjustments for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Blue lines indicate DRS zones | Photo: © Mercedes

What may be even more important this weekend are the tires. For the first time this season, Pirelli is bringing its softest tire to the track: the C5. So this is a soft group. C4 is medium and C3 is hard. Pirelli is doing this because last year ten drivers completed 47 of the 58 laps on the same set of tyres. This means the tires wore out too slowly. A slightly softer tire should allow for more tire wear and therefore more pit stops.

Who has a lot at stake?

After two races, Max Verstappen has 51 points. Thus, he only needs one point for the maximum result. Sergio Perez is his closest rival with 36 points. To follow in his teammate’s footsteps, Perez must hope for the reigning world champion to emerge. Perez is followed by Leclerc with 28 points, followed by George Russell with 18 points.

Below are nine drivers who will attempt to score the first points of the 2024 Formula 1 season during the Australian Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly is at the bottom after finishing 18th and 20th in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Alpine is already under pressure. Some points will have to be put on the board quickly to show Renault management that Formula 1 is not a waste of money.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“We are looking forward to racing in Melbourne this week. It’s a very fast circuit now, which requires a good combination of speed on the straights and plenty of grip in the corners. It’s all about finding a balance between the two. Recent innovation [van het asfalt, red.] made the track a lot smoother and more fun, so we’re looking forward to it.”

“We also have softer tires compared to last year, which makes the strategy a little more sluggish, but hopefully it means we can race better with more pit stops. Getting used to jet lag is always a challenge, but it’s always great to be in Melbourne and great to see all the passionate racing fans who come out to support us,” Verstappen said on the Red Bull Racing website.

What’s the weather like in Albert Park, Australia?

On the first day of the race weekend in Melbourne, it’s a pleasure to be on the track. Dry, sunny early in the day, temperature around 20. As the day progresses, the clouds increase, but (unfortunately) no rain is forecast. The mercury should also be around 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday. We see the same picture on Sunday.

Just one thing: you’ll have to get up early to keep track of it all. The first and third free practice take place here at night. It’s already quiet here during qualifying and the race, but you’ll still have to set the alarm. Or you can read the practice, qualifying and race recaps here later.

What time does Formula 1 start at Albert Park?

Friday, March 22

1st free training: 02:30 – 03:30

2nd free workout: 6:00–7:00.

Saturday, March 23

3rd free workout: 02:30 – 03:30

Qualification: 6:00–7:00.

Sunday, March 24

Race: 5:00 am.