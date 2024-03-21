Since 2012, every March 20, the International Day of Happiness is celebrated, which seeks to recognize “the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world,” according to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. For this reason, this organization reveals, every year, the list of the happiest countries in the world.

This Wednesday, March 20, the UN published the World Happiness Report 2024, which is based on the Gallup World Poll, a company specialized in polls. To do this, 143 countries were taken, where they analyzed 6 important factors: social support, freedom, generosity, life expectancy with good health, GDP per capita and perception of corruption. Who leads the list and what are the positions of Latin American countries like Peru?

Every March 20, World Happiness Day is celebrated.

What is the happiest country in the world?

According to the World Happiness Report 2024, Finland is positioned as the happiest country in the world, a distinction it holds for the seventh consecutive year. This European nation, with 5,541 million inhabitants, achieves this recognition because its education and healthcare are public, it has high levels of security, a good pension system, quality transportation, among others.

Finland, which is characterized by being a cold country with beautiful natural spectacles such as the presence of the northern lights, is a nation that also makes the immigrants it receives happy. According to John Helliwell, professor at the University of British Columbia and founding editor of the World Happiness Report, its inhabitants are “willing to share with newcomers.”

Finland and other Nordic countries are positioned as the happiest in the world. Photo: World Happiness Report 2024

“We discovered that Finland is quite rich in all those things, like that you get your wallet back if you drop it in the street, that people help each other day in and day out, that health and educational opportunities are of very high quality and distributed universally, so that everyone comes out, more or less, the same from the beginning,” he explained to CNN.

This is the happiest country in Latin America

On the other hand, the situation of Latin American countries is not very motivating, since none is positioned among the first on the list. The nation that obtained the best results and is considered the happiest in the region is Costa Rica, which occupies 12th place in the world ranking.

Unlike the report published in 2023, Costa Rica climbed about 11 positions, because it is a country that offers a lot of well-being to its inhabitants. In this sense, this country stands out for having one of the most famous ‘blue zones’ in the world, where the oldest population in Latin America lives.

Costa Rica has one of the oldest populations in the world. Photo: Pura Vida University

According to Benoit Properties magazine, the number of centenarians there is three times higher than the world average, it has the second highest convergence of men over 100 years old and has one of the lowest mortality rates in the median age.

According to research by writer Dan Buettner, most people who live there share a sense of purpose that often focuses on family and/or faith. Likewise, its inhabitants have a strong work ethic, are physically active and sleep well. Another important factor is regular use of the sun, which provides them with vitamin D.

Where is Peru on the list of the happiest countries in the world?

Peru is in position 68 on the list of the happiest countries in the world and surpasses others in Latin America, such as the Dominican Republic (69), Bolivia (73), Ecuador (74), Colombia (78) and Venezuela (79). ).

The South American nation obtains better results despite the serious problems that affect its population, which is besieged by crime, corruption, a poor public transportation system or abrupt changes in power, which has led it to have more than four presidents in five years.

The ten countries of Latin America

Costa Rica (12) Mexico (25) Uruguay (26) El Salvador (33) Chile (38) Panama (39) Guatemala (42) Nicaragua (43) Brazil (44) Argentina (48).