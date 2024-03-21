Italian with Japanese roots. It’s not even that new, as it wasn’t that long ago that Fiat brought you the 124 Spider. It was – yes – an Italian-bodied Mazda MX-5 with the 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine from the Abarth 500. What if sister brand Lancia tried the same thing again and released the Lancia Aurelia?

Good design

The design would definitely look much better than the Fiat 124 Spider. At least if you let digital artist Theophilus Chin let it loose. Because he threw an MX-5 and a brand new Lancia Ypsilon into the mixer and came back with this Aurelia Spider. The snout looks nice and futuristic, the black wheel arches give it crossover appeal, and the butt is nice and thick with a built-in ducktail spoiler.

The original Lancia Aurelia dates back to 1954, and there is little chance that a modern Lancia will be a modern interpretation of it. Not least because the Italian brand wants to go fully electric. As a result, it can’t simply borrow a platform from Mazda. Well, you can dream, right?