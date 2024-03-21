Selvaggia Lucarelli throws a poisonous dig at Belen Rodriguez

After the numerous rumors involving Belen Rodriguez about her alleged participation in Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli could not help but comment on these rumors. The commentator and blogger has once again thrown a dig at the Argentine model.

Belen Rodriguez

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Belen Rodriguez could become a new competitor in the new edition of Dancing with the Stars. This speculation immediately caught the attention of many commentators and bloggers including Selvaggia Lucarelli who wanted to express her opinion on the matter.

The commentator hurled a poisonous dig at the Argentine model through her Instagram profile, in an attempt to answer some questions from the most curious fans. When a user asked her what her reaction would be if Belen landed on Dancing With the Stars as a competitor, the blogger responded with these words:

It would be the bomb!

The relationship between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Belen Rodriguez

There is bad blood between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Belen Rodriguez. The two have never had a peaceful relationship due to the numerous digs that Lucarelli has often thrown at the presenter. We remember, for example, the publication of the photomontage of Belen with a newborn with Fabrizio Corona’s face.

At the time, this gesture raised the ire of Cecilia Rodriguez who took her sister’s defense. This is an anecdote remembered by Selvaggia herself:

Cecilia? I remember well the messages from a few years ago, when, since I had published an ironic cover with a photomontage (not mine to boot) in which her sister Belen was holding a child with Corona’s head in her arms, she wrote to me, courtly too: “putt4n4 of shit I hope I never meet you on the street because I 4mm4zzo you. Lucarelli from m3rda put4.”. I would draw a pitiful veil over Belen and her class. What is certain is that the cross-section of this family is sidereally sad.

Furthermore, Selvaggia Lucarelli recalled an episode in which she claimed to have been ‘kicked out’ by Belen Rodriguez herself from her club, together with Gianni Morandi and a friend. These were her words:

If you kick me out of your club together with Gianni Morandi you understand about communication as much as Cacciari from Peppa Pig.