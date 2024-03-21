Evolution of weather in Lazio

Situation. After the cooler and more unstable action of the beginning of the week has passed, Italy finds itself in a sunnier context, characterized by the presence in the central Mediterranean of a wedge of high pressure of subtropical origin, which reaches its maximum in the interior of Algeria, where temperatures already exceed 30/32°C . This anticyclone will bring stable weather with very mild temperatures until Thursday. It will then be cornered by a cold air front associated with a trough over Eastern Europe, followed by a pair of Atlantic pulses associated with a vortex over the North Sea over the weekend. There will be no widespread severe weather, but there will be showers and thunderstorms that may be locally intense. Moreover, this first action to disturb the anticyclone may mark the beginning of a change in the scenario, which will more clearly manifest itself during Easter week. With the help of the latest mathematical forecasts, we can see how this instability will manifest itself and what areas it may affect.

North: fairly sunny, although on the Ligurian coast there are low clouds and light rain in the afternoon and evening in the Alps. Veil during the day. Temperatures rise, maximum between 18 and 21.

Center: Low clouds and fog over regions of the Tyrrhenian region, especially Tuscany. Sunny on the Adriatic. Increase in temperature, maximum from 18 to 22.

South: Mostly sunshine except for a few scattered clouds over the Tyrrhenian Sea area, especially in the morning, but no rain. Stationary temperatures, maximum from 18 to 21.

THURSDAY: High pressure is broken by wet infiltration in the evening, leading to a rapid increase in cloud cover after a sunny day. On the northern coast in particular, skies are mostly cloudy, but bands of fog develop in the evening; on the southern coasts and in the Apennines, mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies throughout the day; on the northern plains, skies are mostly clear or partly cloudy all day, with the exception of some evening clouds; It’s a day of changeable weather in the capital, with increasing clarity in the afternoon. Formation of fog in the evening; on the southern plains there are scattered clouds alternating with sunshine during the day; in the sub-Apennines, low clouds and thinning bands of fog, up to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Clouds return in the evening. Light winds from the northeast quadrants move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2800 meters. A little rough sea.

IMPROVEMENT THEN BLINDLY INSTABLE ON THE 22nd (NEXT IN THE Apennines) BEFORE DISRUPTION BETWEEN THE EVENING OF THE 25TH AND 26TH. We will notice an improvement for most of the week, albeit with some hazy clouds on the inland plains between night and morning; maximum values ​​between 17 and 22°C on the plains. Some fast, unstable notes may come through late at night on the 21st and then on March 22, before the actual rain front passes through, especially on the 25th and 26th. Local daytime instability towards the Apennines even earlier, during the 23rd-24th; stable, sunny and mild elsewhere. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the weather that awaits us over the next few days and therefore between Holy Saturday, the Easter holidays and April 2nd.

