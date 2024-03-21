The weather in Monterrey for this Thursday, March 21, reports that there will be clear skies with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 32 degrees.

As established, the climate presents a 6% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 3 km per hour.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 16 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Friday, March 22, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 20

Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 18

Sunday, March 24, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 18

Monday March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 20

Tuesday March 26, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 17

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 17

Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 32 and minimum temperature of 18

