The weather in Mexico City for this Thursday, March 21, reports that there will be clear skies with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.
As established, the climate presents a 0% probability of rain with southwest winds that will travel at a speed of 8 km per hour.
In relation to humidity, it will be around 20%.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12
Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12
Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 10
Monday March 25, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 9
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 25 and minimum temperature of 12
Wednesday March 27, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 10
Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11
