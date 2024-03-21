The weather in Cancun for this Thursday, March 21, anticipates that there will be light rain with 28 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 67%.

As announced, the weather presents a 28% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Friday, March 22, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25

Saturday March 23, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 23

Sunday, March 24, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 20

Monday, March 25, 2024: some clouds, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 23

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 26

Thursday, March 28, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 25

