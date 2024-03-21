Bad weather in Italy for Palm Sunday, strong winds and rain expected throughout the peninsula

In these days, in almost all of our peninsula the sun has shined again. Temperatures slightly above the seasonal average were recorded in many regions. Many believed that spring had now arrived, but as often happens, the weather changes rapidly. And in the next few days, we will see a worsening of the weather conditions in our country, with rain and strong winds.

Bad weather in Italy

Let’s look at the affected areas in detail. Today, March 21, in various areas of northern Italy, the weather has already started to change with scattered rain. Tomorrow, Friday 22 March, a disturbance will arrive in northern Italy which will bring rain. In several regions of northern Italy, including Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia, heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected. This disturbance will also be characterized by strong winds which, in coastal regions, will lead to rough seas. Furthermore, it will move quickly to the central and southern regions, where it will also stop for the weekend.

So, after a start to the week full of sun and spring, the weekend will be full of rain and wind. In fact, a significant worsening is expected in the night between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March in much of the peninsula, especially in the north. Given the rapid succession of these disturbances which will also cause significant temperature changes, meteorologists do not exclude the possibility of intense phenomena with local hailstorms.

Rain

After these rains expected for Palm Sunday, Easter week will see a further worsening. In fact, according to forecasts, at least until Holy Thursday March 28th, Italy will once again be at the center of a disturbance, with rain, winds and falling temperatures. For the Easter weekend, the disturbance could loosen its grip on our country, giving us a break from the rain.