Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros Discovery arrives in Europe. But Italy, as usual, arrives late

Warner Bros. Discovery today announced the launch of Max, a new streaming service that will arrive in the first European countries on May 21st. Max brings together programming from HBO Max, entertainment from Discovery and the biggest international sporting events from Eurosport, to offer users a viewing experience suitable for the whole family.

The launch date of Max in Europe is May 21st: from that day, the new Warner Bros. Discovery platform will be available in the Nordic countries, Iberia (Spain and Portugal) and Central-Eastern Europe. Shortly thereafter it will be launched in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Belgium. After launching in the United States in May 2023 and launching in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide.

JB Perrette, President and CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery, announcing the launch of Max at the Series Mania festival, said: “Max, the fruit of our long presence in Europe, is the home of Warner Bros. streaming. Discovery and is capable of bringing together an incredible variety of formats and cultural entertainment, all in one place. The unmissable content we offer, from House of the Dragon to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond, proves that whatever the mood or the occasion, Max has an offer for everyone, all the time.”

Max’s launch in Europe is led by the second season of the highly anticipated HBO original production House of the Dragon, which debuts in Europe on June 17. Max will also bring a new streaming experience to Europe with more than double the content currently available on HBO Max, not counting hours of live sports. This summer, Max will be the only platform on which to watch every moment of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the 25 European countries where Max will be available. The Paris 2024 Olympics will in fact be included in all subscription plans, guaranteeing all customers complete access to the largest sporting event in the world.

Max’s offering stands out on the market because it uniquely combines a vast and quality library. Max will deliver great stories for everyone, with a diverse collection of quality content across all genres and formats: HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC Universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, plus a broad offering of children’s and family content from brands like Cartoon Network and Discovery Kids, adult animation from Adult Swim, and the best food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentary programs from leading brands like Discovery Channel, Discovery Home & Health, ID and more.

In select countries, on select plans, a selection of live linear networks will also be available on Max, including CNN International in France and Poland, TVN in Poland, TV Norge in Norway, Kanal 5 in Sweden and Eurosport in all countries.