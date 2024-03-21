Volkswagen minibuses were designed for tourists, construction workers and the youth of the 60s and 70s who wanted to improve the world. But Volkswagen never created a Transporter, Caddy or T1 focused solely on performance and sportiness. Here and there you can see a model with a pumped-up six-cylinder engine and a nice bumper, but the brand itself has never dared to do something like that. Until now, because today Volkswagen introduces the ID. Buzz GTX.

This electric van follows in the footsteps of GTX versions such as the ID.3 and ID.7. You can also order it as Samba-GTX. The wheelbase has been extended and the roof is basically a panoramic unit. This roof should bring back the 1950s feel of the bus. Add a mattress in the back and you’ve got a sort of sporty California.

GTX ID variant. The Buzz has a more powerful electric motor on board, producing 340 hp. and torque 650 Nm. This, combined with the all-wheel drive system, allows the bus to reach 100 km/h in approximately 6.5 seconds. Identifier. So the Buzz has more power than the latest Golf GTI. But at a traffic light you simply can’t keep up with the GTI. It accelerates three tenths faster to 100 km/h from a standstill.

A more powerful battery in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

Volkswagen ID. The Buzz GTX gets a new battery from Volkswagen. The battery capacity is now 79 kWh in the regular version, and at least 86 kWh in the extended version. ID range. Buzz GTX is unknown. Thanks to a larger battery and all-wheel drive, the GTX can tow a heavy caravan to the south of France. This will require a few more stops at the charging station, but it has been taken into account. The faster Buzz comes with a fast charge feature that can charge the battery three-quarters full in 25 minutes.

While stopping to charge, you can enjoy the updated infotainment system. Like other new VWs, ChatGPT is introduced here. Once you’ve finished interacting with your computer, you can also watch a movie on the 33cm screen. Or, of course, look out of the panoramic roof if you have the Samba version.

Sportier inside and out

You will immediately see the difference between GTX and regular ID. Hum. The front end of the GTX features a honeycomb grille, swept-back daytime running lights, and some gloss black detailing. 21-inch alloy wheels are available as an option in a variety of designs.

The interior comes standard with a black headliner, red stitching and a diamond pattern on the seats. Inside, it breathes a little GTI. We expect more information on pricing and delivery data in the second half of this year. Normal ID. The Buzz will cost you at least €56,990 in the Netherlands and €56,507 in Belgium. Volkswagen will do something else for ID. Buzz GTX.