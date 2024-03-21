A 340 HP work van that your local PostNL courier can only dream of. However, Volkswagen is now making it possible with the ID.Buzz GTX. It’s not just about performance though. Because with the GTX derivative, Volkswagen offers an electric tractor for trailers for bicycles, boats or horses.

Heavy horse

Let’s get straight to the specifications: The ID.Buzz GTX has an electric motor on the front and rear axles, which means it has all-wheel drive and a system power of 340 hp. and 560 Nm (+134 Nm). As a result, this van gets to 60 mph in – hold on – 6.5 seconds. Not necessarily fast in the electric car world, but ridiculously fast in the van world!

The fun doesn’t stop there: Volkswagen offers this GTX in long and short wheelbases. The latter uses the famous 79 kWh battery, the “LWB” is powered by an 86 kWh battery. The charging speed has also been increased to 185 kW DC and 200 kW DC respectively. The short wheelbase version can tow 1.8 tonnes, while the long wheelbase version can tow 1.6 tonnes.

It’s also seven-seater!

Visually, you won’t recognize the ID.Buzz GTX by its extra spoilers or flared wheel arches, but you will recognize it by its subtle details. You get a modified front bumper with LED boomerang lights underneath and 19-inch wheels that can be upgraded to 21 inches if desired. Especially for the GTX, Volkswagen came up with a bright Cherry Red body color. Although you can also purchase the fast bus in many other colors.

The short wheelbase version has the well-known five or six seat layout (2+2+2), if you opt for the long wheelbase you have six seats as standard or seven seats optional (2+3+2). Thanks to the long wheelbase, boot volume also increased from the known 1,121 liters to 2,123 liters, and then to 1,340 and 2,469 liters. Sometimes you can put a bunch of leeks in there…