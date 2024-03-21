Believe it or not, BMW’s electric vehicle market will receive a thorough update within a year. With the introduction of the Neue Klasse, BMW’s most important innovation since the original Neue Klasse, the German brand wants to make its mark. We already knew there would be a sedan, and this Vision Neue Klasse X makes it clear that there will be room for an SUV. Or what were you thinking?

Over-X

Consider this as a successor to the current iX3. One that this time is entirely on an electric platform and filled to the brim with futuristic technology. This X also visually takes a step into the future. With flat, minimalist lines, wheels extending far to the corners and spacious glass surfaces. Of course, the kidneys from the front immediately catch your eye. They clearly refer to the small kidneys of the original X5. According to BMW, all of the brand’s electric SUVs will feature this design detail in the future. SAVs (sport activity vehicles) anyway, leaving the marketing department aside for a moment.

Inside, BMW wants to express luxury, comfort and digitalization. At the center of the dashboard is the infotainment screen, which is neither round nor square, but shaped like a parallelogram. There is no instrument cluster in front of the driver’s nose; the head-up display runs along the entire lower part of the windshield and provides all the necessary information. You will, of course, notice that this is a concept model from the materials used and the rear seat with cushions. Although the production model is closer than you think.

Cruising range 700 km?

BMW Wants This Neue Klasse While the brand remains secretive about powertrains (besides the fact that it will use cylindrical cells in the batteries like Tesla), it does talk about separate supercomputers that work together and make a conventional ECU unnecessary. Moreover, each “superbrain” in the Neue Klasse operates up to 10 times faster than current ECUs used in the automotive sector.

What else do we already know? That the new models will use an 800V platform. This will allow them to charge (super) faster, be more efficient and therefore be able to drive further on a single charge. According to BMW, the Neue Klasse X is 25% more efficient than a similar electric SUV. So, for convenience, we will include the iX3 with a range of about 400 km. Then this Neue Klasse X will suddenly travel 500 km. Although we bet BMW is even aiming (through larger batteries) for a range of 600 to 700 km.