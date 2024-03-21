We were in Portimao to test the new Honda CBR600RR and CBR1000RR-R SP. In the case of the 600 it is a return to the market, for the 1000 it is an evolution aimed at further increasing the performance of the bike. The SP version of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, in fact, has received many updates, starting from the 1,000 cc inline four-cylinder engine which is now capable, according to Honda, of providing greater acceleration at mid-range while maintaining the maximum power of 217 CV. This was possible thanks to the work carried out on the cylinder head, compression ratio, distribution timing and valve springs. The crankshaft and connecting rods are lighter and there are new shorter gear ratios. The 2-actuator TBW (Throttle By Wire) improves precision and control of the accelerator at lower speeds and the effectiveness of the engine braking. The SP version of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade differs from the “standard” due to the presence of Öhlins electronic suspension, Brembo brakes and quickshifter gearbox as standard. The aluminum frame has been modified and gains greater flexibility, while the Öhlins “Smart Electronic Control” electronic suspensions are new generation with user interface and internal needle valves. The basic preload setting is now also available, for a basic set-up customized to the rider’s weight. The braking system also changes, with Brembo Stylema R calipers biting 330 mm discs. The aerodynamics are updated with newly designed fins that maintain downforce but with a 10% reduced cornering yaw moment. Moving on to the 600, as mentioned, what is a true icon of the supersport category, the Honda CBR600RR, returns to (our) market. On sale during the first months of 2024, the new version of the good, old CBR has a chassis similar to that of the 2016 model, the last one marketed in Europe. From there come the aluminum double-spar frame, the double-sided swingarm (also in aluminium), the brakes (double 310 mm front disc with radially mounted Tokico calipers), the fully adjustable suspension (Showa BPF fork with 41 mm stanchions). mm, “mono” Showa with linkage) and the electronically controlled steering damper. It presents great new features to all the other entries. The engine is still the 599 cc in-line four with double camshaft distribution and has been revised in the intake and exhaust ducts, in the throttle bodies (now ride by wire, 44 mm in diameter), in the opening/closing timing of the valves. It is equipped with an anti-slipper clutch and a two-way electronic gearbox and delivers 121 HP and 63 Nm with Euro 5+ approval (the motorbike weighs 193 kg with a full tank of petrol). The fairing has been completely revised based on resistance to progress (according to Honda the CBR is the road super sports car with the best penetration coefficient) and cooling efficiency. It integrates two aerodynamic appendages on the sides of the fairing which produce load on the front end. The technological equipment has made a big step forward. The (new) lights are full LED, there is an inertial platform and throttle response, traction control, anti-wheelie, engine braking intensity and ABS are managed via a color TFT display. Our Fabio Meloni and Marco Gualdani tell us both about them in this video. Good vision