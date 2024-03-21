The great wave of crossovers appears to be far from over. Almost every brand has launched a tall hatchback or will launch one soon. For example, Volvo recently released the electric EX30. It may be too early to say for sure, but the EX30 seems to have what it takes to be one of the best crossovers you can buy right now. Is this him too?

The EX30 has a clean look combined with the finishing we’ve come to expect from the Swedish brand. Or should I say “Chinese brand”? The new EX30 has excellent performance, including a range of 476 km and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds in the top version. Prices start at €36,795, which isn’t bad for a new electric Volvo.

What cars will compete for the title of best crossover, besides the Volvo EX30?

In the video below we test the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 E-Tense, among others. In fact, we can consider these three models as one car because they are the same underneath. We also tested the Chinese brand’s BYD Atto 3, which you might expect to be the cheapest. But it’s not the Atto 3. We’re also testing Volvo’s platform brother, the Smart #1, and MG’s hot hatch: the MG 4 XPower. Finally, there is the Renault Megane, which is doing surprisingly well. Which Top Gear would you choose? Watch the video below.