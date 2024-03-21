The search for happiness, a universal desire that transcends borders and cultures, finds in Latin America a mosaic of realities and perceptions. In that sense, Venezuela stands out for its position on the spectrum, a reflection of its socioeconomic and political situation. This analysis is based on the most recent Gallup poll, which gives us a detailed overview of global happiness and, in particular, South America.

Where is Venezuela among the happiest countries?

Venezuela occupies a place that attracts attention in the Latin American context: it is located in the last positions, specifically in position 79 (counting the 143 countries around the world surveyed) and 17 in Latin America, just behind Colombia. This data highlights the challenges facing the nation in terms of social and economic well-being, and how these factors influence the perception of happiness of its citizens.

What are the 20 happiest countries in the world?

Happiness, measured through various factors such as social support, personal freedom, generosity, healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita and perception of corruption; varies significantly worldwide. Finland leads the ranking for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland.

The countries that complete the top 10 are Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia. These results highlight the importance of social and economic policies in the perception of happiness.

FinlandDenmarkIcelandSwedenIsraelNetherlandsNorwayLuxembourgSwitzerlandAustraliaNueva ZelandaCosta RicaKuwaitAustriaCanadaBelgiumIrelandCzech RepublicLithuaniaUnited Kingdom

What are the happiest countries in Latin America?

In Latin America, the feeling of happiness shows considerable diversity and reflects the varied socioeconomic realities of the region. Although the Gallup report does not focus only on this part of the world, a list can be made taking into account the global payroll:

Costa RicaMexicoEl SalvadorChilePanamaGuatemalaNicaraguaBrazilArgentinaParaguayHondurasPeruDominican RepublicBoliviaEcuadorColombiaVenezuela

What is Gallup?

Gallup, a global analytics and advisory organization, specializes in understanding human and social behavior through surveys and studies. With a presence in more than 160 nations, it offers critical insights in areas such as politics, economics, education and health.

Its focus on strengths, as seen in the CliftonStrengths for Organizations program, highlights its commitment to promoting human and organizational development.

Likewise, it highlights the importance of understanding and using individual strengths for collective success.

Gallut is an organization that carries out statistical studies worldwide. Photo: Gallut

What is the happiest country in Latin America?

According to this survey, the nation located on this continent that has the happiest population is Costa Rica, ranking 12th, surpassing countries like Canada (15) and the United Kingdom (20).

