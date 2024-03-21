Utrecht University of Applied Sciences (HU) and Utrecht University (UU) will immediately stop providing subsidies to Utrecht Student Corps (USC), at least until the end of this calendar year. Both educational institutions announced this on Thursday. The reason for this is the so-called “bang list”, which was compiled and distributed by members of the student association.

In the list, “students were referred to by name, personal and address details, and sexually assessed,” HU and UU wrote about the PowerPoint file. These were first-year students of the UVSV women’s association. Some of their parents said they planned to report the crime.

“What happened is disgusting and beyond the pale,” said Magnificus University rector Henk Kummeling. “We are an inclusive university where all our students should feel safe.” HU Chair Wilma Scholte op Reimer agrees: “The sanctions make clear that changing the unacceptable culture at USC is a condition for the future. We are monitoring this closely with UU.”

The culprits have been removed

USC had previously distanced itself from the Bangalism campaign of its members. The council said those responsible were immediately suspended indefinitely and were no longer allowed to take part in the planned ski trip. Several student associations, including ASC, have been sanctioned by institutions in recent years due to misconduct within the association.

In addition to the subsidy freeze, USC representatives will no longer be allowed to attend official UU and HU events until the end of 2024. The students’ association is also due to issue a public apology, with UU and HU expecting a plan by May 1 that “should lead to improvements in social security and then be implemented with the greatest possible care.”

