USA, the Government is betting on the electric car

The United States government is betting on electric and hybrid cars also because Americans, after the initial sales boom, seem to be a little more lukewarm. In fact, the sale of electric and hybrid cars, despite having broken records in the country in 2023, its growth rate has begun to slow down. And then we must not forget that the new 1.2 million units purchased represent only 7.6% of the total vehicles produced. With the aim of giving a boost to the consumption of new models, the EPA, the US environmental agency, has revolutionized the rules on pollution caused by commercial, medium and light vehicles produced starting from 2027. The new regulation, considered a true revolution, it aims to change the sector and increase the production of hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles until it becomes a priority over the total number of cars in 2032. The regulation aims to ensure that 56% of new sales concern electric vehicles and that 13% correspond to plug-in hybrid models.

Use, first and foremost, respect for the environment

First and foremost, however, there is the environmental aspect. President Joe Biden’s comment was enthusiastic: “Three years ago I set an ambitious goal that half of all new cars and trucks sold by 2030 would be zero-emission. Together we have achieved historic progress. Hundreds of new factories are adapting across the country. Hundreds of billions in private investment and thousands of good-paying union jobs. And we will reach my goal by 2030 and move forward in subsequent years.” According to the administration, it will be possible to eliminate as many as 7 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years. The savings, with healthier air, will be reflected in public health with an estimated saving of 100 billion dollars for public health. According to the EPA, drivers will also see benefits. “Once the new standards are fully implemented, each driver will save approximately $6,000.”

USA, many savings in public health

Michael Regan, head of the EPA, said that “These new standards are very important for public health, for jobs in the United States, for our economy and for the planet. Severe air pollution that causes heart attacks, respiratory diseases, severe episodes of asthma and reduced lung function will be reduced.” The new legislation represents one of Joe Biden’s strong points, who has always defended environmental policies. Completely the opposite of what his competitor Donald Trump continues to announce, who has promised, if elected, to impose 100% tariffs on foreign producers of electric cars. The unions of traditional American automakers and their associated pressure groups argue that “Biden’s electrification program is harmful to American families, harmful to the economy and indefensible in terms of US national security”. the electric car and the environment as instruments of political struggle in view of the next elections.