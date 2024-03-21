loading…

England did not want to go to war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – London has no plans to send troops to fight Russia alongside the Ukrainian army. This was confirmed by a British government spokesman to the TASS news agency.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron said he would not rule out the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory, as the conflict between Kiev and Moscow continues.

The French leader initially floated the idea in late February and then doubled down by describing Russia as an “enemy.” But he denied that Paris was “at war” with Moscow.

Following Macron’s remarks, Le Monde reported that France had been considering the idea of ​​deploying troops since at least June 2023.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, said on Tuesday that Paris was preparing to send around 2,000 troops to Ukraine.

London has no such plans, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office told TASS. “British soldiers will not fight side by side with Ukrainian soldiers,” the official said. He added that the government had ruled out any “major military deployment.”

The British government told journalists last month that it would not send additional troops “beyond the number of personnel we have in the country to support Ukraine’s armed forces.”

Commenting on the possible deployment of NATO to Ukraine earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that it would be “one more step towards full-scale World War III.”

NATO member states have also said they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The US-led bloc has stated that it does not want to be a party to the conflict, but will continue to support Kiev with weapons and money “as long as necessary.”

Russia has warned that Western arms shipments have made NATO countries de facto participants in the conflict and risk further escalation. Putin said last month that Moscow had no intention of attacking NATO members unless they were attacked first.

