A Boston hospital announced this Thursday that it managed, for the first time in the world, to transplant the kidney of a genetically modified pig into a 62-year-old patient affected by end-stage kidney disease.

The patient, identified as Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman, a resident of Weymouth (Massachusetts) “is recovering well and will be discharged soon,” the hospital says.

The Massachusetts General Hospital explained today in a statement that the operation took place on March 16 and lasted four hours, in what they consider “a first-class milestone” in the search for quickly available organs for patients.

The pig kidney was “edited with 69 genomes” through the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, which consists of eliminating potentially harmful porcine genes and subsequently adding human genes to make it compatible with a human body; In addition, the scientists deactivated endogenous pig retroviruses to minimize possible infections.

The donor pig was provided by a Massachusetts company called eGenesis, specialized precisely in transplants and in the modification of animal organisms to make them compatible with humans, in a process known as ‘enotransplantation’ according to its website.

Patient Slayman, suffering from type 2 diabetes and hypertension for years, was already the recipient of a human kidney in December 2018, but five years later the transplanted kidney gave him problems and he had to return to dialysis, which caused vascular problems. which forced him to undergo hospital check-ups every two weeks, with a great impact on his personal life.

The hospital remembers that the kidney is the most in-demand organ in transplant units in the United States: in that hospital alone there is a waiting list of 1,400 kidney patients, and some of them die without having received a transplant, according to the American Society of Nephrology.

