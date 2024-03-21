The US government has sued Apple, accusing the technology company of engineering an illegal smartphone monopoly that harms competition and inhibits innovation.

The lawsuit, filed today, Thursday, March 21, by the Department of Justice in federal court in New Jersey, accuses Apple of having a monopoly in the smartphone market and of using its control over the iPhone to “engage in extensive conduct.” , sustained and illegal”.

The lawsuit – which was also filed with 16 state attorneys general – is the latest example of the Justice Department’s strategy to more aggressively enforce federal antitrust law, which officials say is intended to ensure a fair and competitive market. even when it has lost some litigation in this regard.

Apple called the lawsuit “factually and legally incorrect” and said it “will vigorously defend against it.”

President Joe Biden has called on the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to aggressively enforce antitrust statutes. Increased scrutiny of corporate mergers and trade deals has been met with resistance from some business leaders who have said the Democratic administration is overreaching, but others have praised it.

The case takes direct aim at the digital fortress that Apple Inc., based in Cupertino, California, has assiduously built around the iPhone and other popular products such as the iPad, Mac and Apple Watch to create something known as a “walled garden.” ” so your meticulously designed hardware and software can fit together effortlessly.

The strategy has helped make Apple the most prosperous company in the world, with annual revenues of nearly $400 billion and a market value of more than $3 trillion.

The company said that, if successful, the lawsuit would “hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple, where hardware, software and services intersect” and “would set a dangerous precedent by allowing the government have a say in designing people’s technology.

Apple says the walled garden is a must-have feature appreciated by consumers who want the best protection available for their personal information. He has described the barrier as a way for the iPhone to distinguish itself from devices that run Google’s Android software, which is not as restrictive and is licensed to a wide range of manufacturers.

